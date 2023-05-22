Moncrief 7 signs on to Fort Jackson net

“Sgt. Maj. Nieves, I can’t tell you how excited I am that you’re here,” said Col. Warren A Stewart, Moncrief Army Health Clinic commander. “There’s just something about having a command sergeant major with your experience, your background and your credibility that’s just going to take us to another level. I’ve been waiting for it forever. I need you as a teammate.”



Stewart was speaking to Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly N. Nieves, the senior enlisted advisor who assumed responsibility of Moncrief Army Health Clinic, May 19 in a ceremony at the Joe E. Mann Ballroom. Moncrief’s previous Command Sgt. Maj. Erin L. Hicks, retired from active duty and relinquished responsibility January 12.



“We are lucky to have Sgt. Maj. Nieves as our sergeant major,” Stewart said. “While I’ve only known her for a couple of weeks, I have quickly come to realize she is professional and extremely engaged in making us better already.”



He highlighted her experience with the Human Resources Command and applauded the noticeable respect she received from other sergeants major at a leadership conference they attended.



“The fact that (the other sergeants major) were so engaged with you, lets me know that I am in good hands. That we are in good hands,” Stewart said.



Nieves is familiar with both Army Medical Command and Training and Doctrine Command, having previously served as the Force Health Protection Sergeant Major, an emergency room department noncommissioned officer-in-charge and as a senior drill sergeant.



“It is crucial to maintain continuity, but it’s just as vital to welcome change,” Nieves said. “I look forward to serving alongside you and this great organization and shining a light on what we do best – readiness and Army medicine.”



To her new team, Nieves relayed her excitement about the opportunities this assignment will bring and how the command will ensure “that we put people first and remember that the warfighter is at the center of all we do,” she said. “We will continue to strive for excellence and be the military medicine premier health clinic in the east and be the trusted and relevant enabler of excellence.”

