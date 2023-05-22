Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Emily Hileman 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Kimberly N. Nieves, the new command sgt. maj. of Moncrief Army Health Clinic stands at attention during her Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held in the Joe. E. Mann Ballroom, May 19.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 10:44
    VIRIN: 051923-D-TG881-003
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Fort Jackson
    Nieves
    MEDCOM
    Moncrief
    MAHC

