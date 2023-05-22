Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and ROTC students embark Wasp for FWNY23

230523-N-DQ787-1218

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Damage Controlman Seaman Manuel Carrillo instructs Sea Cadets and Junior Reserve Officer Training Core (JROTC) members as they practice hose handling during a damage control training evolution aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 23, 2023. Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and JROTC members embarked Wasp for the transit to New York for Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding Tri-State region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsman this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class David Glotzbach)

