    Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and ROTC students embark Wasp for FWNY23 [Image 10 of 11]

    Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and ROTC students embark Wasp for FWNY23

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Glotzbach 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Sea Cadets and Junior Reserve Officer Training Core (JROTC) members practice hose handling during a damage control training evolution aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 23, 2023. Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and JROTC members embarked Wasp for the transit to New York for Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding Tri-State region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsman this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class David Glotzbach)

    This work, Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and ROTC students embark Wasp for FWNY23 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 David Glotzbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    Sea Cadets
    FWNY 2023
    FWNY23
    Fleet Week New York 2023

