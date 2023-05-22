Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and ROTC students embark Wasp for FWNY23

230523-N-DQ787-1185

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Sea Cadets and Junior Reserve Officer Training Core (JROTC) members practice hose handling during a Damage Control Olympics aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 23, 2023. The Cadets and JROTC members embarked Wasp as the ship heads to New York to participate in Fleet Week New York 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class David Glotzbach)

