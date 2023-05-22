Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and ROTC students embark Wasp for FWNY23 [Image 8 of 11]

    Nearly 100 Sea Cadets and ROTC students embark Wasp for FWNY23

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Glotzbach 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230523-N-DQ787-1185
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Sea Cadets and Junior Reserve Officer Training Core (JROTC) members practice hose handling during a Damage Control Olympics aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 23, 2023. The Cadets and JROTC members embarked Wasp as the ship heads to New York to participate in Fleet Week New York 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class David Glotzbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:06
    VIRIN: 230523-N-DQ787-1185
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    JROTC
    Sea Cadets
    FWNY 2023
    FWNY23
    Fleet Week New York 2023

