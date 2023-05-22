Lt. Luis Martinez, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), answers questions from a correspondent on the Univision television show "El Gordo y la Flaca" in Time Square during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7816145
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-GN619-1483
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
