Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 2 of 4]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Lt. Luis Martinez, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), answers questions from a correspondent on the Univision television show "El Gordo y la Flaca" in Time Square during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 7816145
    VIRIN: 230524-N-GN619-1483
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square
    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usnavy
    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT