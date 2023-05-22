Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

A group of U.S. Navy Sailors gather on the iconic red steps in Time Square for a group photo with the U.S. Marines, U.S. Coast Guardsmen, Royal Navy Sailors, and Royal Canadian Navy Sailors during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

by PO1 Kris Lindstrom