    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 3 of 4]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    A group of U.S. Navy Sailors gather on the iconic red steps in Time Square for a group photo with the U.S. Marines, U.S. Coast Guardsmen, Royal Navy Sailors, and Royal Canadian Navy Sailors during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usnavy
    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

