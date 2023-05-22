5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Hahn, commander of the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron, gives opening remarks prior to the annual 24-Hour Tactical Air Control Party Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 11, 2023. The event is held annually by TACP units across the Air Force in honor of those who have fallen in the line of duty and raises awareness for Gold Star families. This year, a total of 812 miles were ran, 299 were walked or rucked and over $1,300 in donations were raised. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

