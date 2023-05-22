U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron and additional Team McChord Airmen participate in memorial pushups during the annual 24-hour TACP Memorial Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 12, 2023. The event is held annually by TACP units across the Air Force in honor of those who have fallen in the line of duty and raises awareness for Gold Star families. This year, a total of 812 miles were ran, 299 were walked or rucked and over $1,300 in donations were raised. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 17:57 Photo ID: 7815958 VIRIN: 230512-F-CR035-1084 Resolution: 2960x1682 Size: 2.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.