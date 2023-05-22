Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run [Image 1 of 10]

    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Hahn, commander of the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron, salutes the flag during the presentation of colors at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 11, 2023. Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 5th ASOS hosted the annual 24-Hour TACP Run, May 11-12, 2023; the event is held annually by TACP units across the Air Force in honor of those who have fallen in the line of duty and raises awareness for Gold Star families. This year, a total of 812 miles were ran, 299 were walked or rucked and over $1,300 in donations were raised. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 17:56
    Photo ID: 7815947
    VIRIN: 230511-F-PC602-1003
    Resolution: 5054x3583
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run
    5th ASOS holds annual 24-Hour TACP Memorial Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    Memorial Run
    Never Forget
    24-Hour Challenge
    Team McChord
    5 ASOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT