Members of the Emerald Warrior planning team discuss the virtual simulation mission concept and the distributed mission operation (DMO) network at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 26, 2023. The joint, combined training executed in Emerald Warrior continues to build and strengthen relationships with our allies and partners, establishing a common sight-picture for operations around the globe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 16:27 Photo ID: 7815666 VIRIN: 230426-F-IY571-1152 Resolution: 5422x3050 Size: 6.65 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC uses video game--like simulation training, adds realistic, world-wide value [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.