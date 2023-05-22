An AC-130J weapons systems officer prepares for the joint virtual simulation training event as part of the annual Emerald Warrior exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 26, 2023. The joint, combined training executed in Emerald Warrior continues to build and strengthen relationships with our allies and partners, establishing a common sight-picture for operations around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7815663
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-IY571-1024
|Resolution:
|5867x3904
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC uses video game--like simulation training, adds realistic, world-wide value [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSOC uses video game--like simulation training, adds realistic, world-wide value
