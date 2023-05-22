Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC uses video game--like simulation training, adds realistic, world-wide value [Image 2 of 3]

    AFSOC uses video game--like simulation training, adds realistic, world-wide value

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    Members from the 492d Special Operations Training Group prepare the virtual simulation environment for the annual Emerald Warrior exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 26, 2023. The joint, combined training executed in Emerald Warrior continues to build and strengthen relationships with our allies and partners, establishing a common sight-picture for operations around the globe.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 7815664
    VIRIN: 230426-F-IY571-1096
    Resolution: 4875x3065
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    This work, AFSOC uses video game--like simulation training, adds realistic, world-wide value [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emerald Warrior
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    DMO

