AFSOC uses video game--like simulation training, adds realistic, world-wide value

Members from the 492d Special Operations Training Group prepare the virtual simulation environment for the annual Emerald Warrior exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 26, 2023. The joint, combined training executed in Emerald Warrior continues to build and strengthen relationships with our allies and partners, establishing a common sight-picture for operations around the globe.

