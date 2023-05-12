Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Parade of Ships [Image 3 of 3]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Parade of Ships

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Royal Canadian Navy ship, HMCS Glace Bay (M 701), navigates through New York Harbor during Fleet Week New York's parade of ships, May 24, 2023. Along with U.S. service members, naval assets from the United Kingdom, Canada, and Italy are present to promote international partnerships. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 11:38
    Photo ID: 7814836
    VIRIN: 230524-N-XI307-1311
    Resolution: 4126x2947
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Parade of Ships [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

