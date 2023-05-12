Fleet Week New York 2023: Parade of Ships

Royal Canadian Navy ship, HMCS Glace Bay (M 701), navigates through New York Harbor during Fleet Week New York's parade of ships, May 24, 2023. Along with U.S. service members, naval assets from the United Kingdom, Canada, and Italy are present to promote international partnerships. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

