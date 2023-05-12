Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Parade of Ships [Image 2 of 3]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Parade of Ships

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    The amphibious assault ship, USS Wasp (LHD 1), navigates through New York Harbor during Fleet Week New York's parade of ships May 24, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Parade of Ships [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

