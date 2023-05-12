Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovo Force Chaplains host Religious Leaders Summit [Image 6 of 6]

    Kosovo Force Chaplains host Religious Leaders Summit

    KOSOVO

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Kosovo Force - KFOR Chaplains and Religious Affairs Noncommissioned officers from five NATO countries, met to discuss the religious needs in the region, at Camp Film City, Kosovo, Feb. 1, 2023. This was the first official meeting of KFOR religious leaders to discuss interoperability and opportunities to engage with religious leaders in Kosovo to promote religious cooperation and respect. Army Chaplain (Col.) Stanton Trotter from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Kaiserslautern, Germany was visiting Kosovo and also joined in the conversation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Indiana
    Kosovo
    StrongerTogether

