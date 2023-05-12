Kosovo Force - KFOR Chaplains and Religious Affairs Noncommissioned officers from five NATO countries, met to discuss the religious needs in the region, at Camp Film City, Kosovo, Feb. 1, 2023. This was the first official meeting of KFOR religious leaders to discuss interoperability and opportunities to engage with religious leaders in Kosovo to promote religious cooperation and respect. Army Chaplain (Col.) Stanton Trotter from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Kaiserslautern, Germany was visiting Kosovo and also joined in the conversation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 7814388 VIRIN: 230201-Z-LY351-156 Resolution: 6128x4085 Size: 5.99 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kosovo Force Chaplains host Religious Leaders Summit [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.