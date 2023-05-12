Two participants draw for a prize at the Hall of Champions in Baumholder, Germany, May 20, 2023. The convention was the brainchild of its organizer, 1st Sgt. Andre Corbin, 16th Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 07:09
|Photo ID:
|7814215
|VIRIN:
|230520-F-QN658-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.14 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder first sergeant uses “nerd culture” to foster learning, togetherness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Baumholder first sergeant uses “nerd culture” to foster learning, togetherness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT