    Baumholder first sergeant uses “nerd culture” to foster learning, togetherness [Image 2 of 5]

    Baumholder first sergeant uses “nerd culture” to foster learning, togetherness

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Two attendees of the Baumholder Comic Convention peruse a selection of comic books at the Hall of Champions in Baumholder, Germany, May 20, 2023. Comic book products were displayed along with other comic book memorabilia throughout the two-day convention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    This work, Baumholder first sergeant uses “nerd culture” to foster learning, togetherness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baumholder first sergeant uses &ldquo;nerd culture&rdquo; to foster learning, togetherness

