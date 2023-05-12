Two attendees of the Baumholder Comic Convention peruse a selection of comic books at the Hall of Champions in Baumholder, Germany, May 20, 2023. Comic book products were displayed along with other comic book memorabilia throughout the two-day convention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 07:09
|Photo ID:
|7814210
|VIRIN:
|230520-F-QN658-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.57 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Baumholder first sergeant uses “nerd culture” to foster learning, togetherness
