Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Richard Woodland, from Columbia, Maryland, assigned to the flagship USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) safety department, man the rails while the Ford transits the Oslo fjord for its first port call in Oslo, Norway, May 24, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the first U.S. aircraft carrier to pull into Norway in more than 65 years. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 06:13
    Photo ID: 7814196
    VIRIN: 230524-N-TL968-1285
    Resolution: 4397x3518
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO 
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway
    USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    TL968

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT