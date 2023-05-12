USS Gerald R. Ford Pulls into Oslo, Norway

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Courtlyn Green, from Houston, to the flagship USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, man the rails while the Ford transits the Oslo fjord for its first port call in Oslo, Norway, May 24, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the first U.S. aircraft carrier to pull into Norway in more than 65 years. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

