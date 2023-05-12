LIMA DV Tours

230523-N-HG389-0411 LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Morgan Meyer conducts a tour for The Honorable Mr. Brian McFeeters, U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “360 Riders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49.2 during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) Malaysia at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre, May 22. LIMA 2023 brings together government and military leaders to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, air and sea power, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023
Location: MY