LIMA DV Tours

230523-N-HG389-0461 LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 23, 2023) The Honorable Mr. Brian McFeeters, U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, and Lt. Gen. David Nahom tour a P-8 Poseidon during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) Malaysia at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre, May 22. LIMA 2023 brings together government and military leaders to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, air and sea power, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

