    LIMA DV Tours [Image 1 of 4]

    LIMA DV Tours

    MALAYSIA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230523-N-HG389-0379 LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 23, 2023) Kelli Seybolt, deputy under secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, tours a P-8 Poseidon during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) Malaysia at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre, May 22. LIMA 2023 brings together government and military leaders to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, air and sea power, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 21:09
    Photo ID: 7813834
    VIRIN: 230523-N-HG389-0379
    Resolution: 4874x3249
    Size: 453.06 KB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LIMA DV Tours [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malaysia
    C7F
    Trade show
    LIMA 23

