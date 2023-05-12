LIMA DV Tours

230523-N-HG389-0379 LANGKAWI, Malaysia (May 23, 2023) Kelli Seybolt, deputy under secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, tours a P-8 Poseidon during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) Malaysia at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre, May 22. LIMA 2023 brings together government and military leaders to promote good will, strengthen cooperation and serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, air and sea power, naval diplomacy, and cooperation in a global arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

