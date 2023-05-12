Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Musical Guns and Stress Shoot

U.S. Army, Cpl. Cody Nelson, left, fires a SIG Sauer M17 pistol during the musical guns lane, in the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 23, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023
Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US