    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Musical Guns and Stress Shoot [Image 15 of 16]

    Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Musical Guns and Stress Shoot

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Noah Martin 

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    U.S. Army, Spc. Duke Edwards, assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, lifts up his M4A1 overhead during the stress shoot event during 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 23, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 19:52
    Photo ID: 7813682
    VIRIN: 230523-A-KS490-1643
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Musical Guns and Stress Shoot [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Visual Information Specialist
    Best Combat Camera Competition
    BestCOMCAM
    Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist

