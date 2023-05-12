Best Combat Camera Competition 2023 Musical Guns and Stress Shoot

U.S. Army, Sgt. RJ Koreis, assigned to 3rd Psychological Operation Battalion, looks at his recent captured imagery during the 2023 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, May 23, 2023. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

