Senior Airman Sean Lake, 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, loads gear at Eielson Air Force Base in preparation to help with debris-clearing operations in Circle, Alaska, May 23, 2023. Four Guardsmen and one member of the Alaska State Defense Force will assist with cleanup and flood recovery efforts at the request of the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 18:32
|Photo ID:
|7813571
|VIRIN:
|230523-Z-UF872-0005
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|17.48 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Bethel, Circle to assist with flood recovery
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT