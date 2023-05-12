Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery [Image 2 of 6]

    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Sean Lake, 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, loads gear at Eielson Air Force Base in preparation to help with debris-clearing operations in Circle, Alaska, May 23, 2023. Four Guardsmen and one member of the Alaska State Defense Force will assist with cleanup and flood recovery efforts at the request of the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 18:32
    Photo ID: 7813571
    VIRIN: 230523-Z-UF872-0005
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 17.48 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Bethel, Circle to assist with flood recovery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flood recovery operations
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Circle
    168th Wing
    Spring23flooding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT