Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery [Image 6 of 6]

    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    From the front, Senior Airman Jakob Stokes, Senior Airman Sean Lake, and Tech Sgt. Vincent McKiernan, 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, carry meals, ready to eat to a government vehicle in preparation to travel to Circle, Alaska, May 23, 2023, to support flood-recovery operations. Four Guardsmen and one member of the Alaska State Defense Force will assist with cleanup and flood recovery efforts at the request of the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 18:32
    Photo ID: 7813575
    VIRIN: 230523-Z-UF872-0031
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery
    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Bethel, Circle to assist with flood recovery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flood recovery operations
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Circle
    168th Wing
    Spring23flooding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT