Alaska National Guardsmen, State Defense Force deploy to Circle to assist with flood recovery

Senior Airman Sean Lake and Tech Sgt. Vincent McKiernan, 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, ensure meals, ready to eat, are loaded into vehicles with their gear at Eielson Air Force Base in preparation to travel to Circle, Alaska, May 23, 2023, to support flood-recovery operations. Four Guardsmen and one member of the Alaska State Defense Force will assist with cleanup and flood recovery efforts at the request of the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

