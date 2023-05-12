Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023

    WY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Nathan Galloway 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    In a stunning display of talent, poise, and military service, Sergeant Rebecca Bridger of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band made history by winning the Miss Wyoming USA 2023 title on May 13 at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Center Theater in Gillette. Bridger, known as Beck, captivated the hearts and minds of her fellow service members and the entire state with her remarkable journey from Soldier to beauty queen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 18:58
    Photo ID: 7813567
    VIRIN: 230111-Z-A3616-0644
    Resolution: 1440x1800
    Size: 165.83 KB
    Location: WY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by CW4 Nathan Galloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023
    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023
    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023
    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Miss USA
    Wyoming Miss USA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT