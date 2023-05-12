Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023

In a stunning display of talent, poise, and military service, Sergeant Rebecca Bridger of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band made history by winning the Miss Wyoming USA 2023 title on May 13 at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Center Theater in Gillette. Bridger, known as Beck, captivated the hearts and minds of her fellow service members and the entire state with her remarkable journey from Soldier to beauty queen.

Date Taken: 01.11.2023