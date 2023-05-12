Sergeant Rebecca Bridger, a member of the Wyoming Army National Guard's 67th Army Band, captures the coveted title of Miss Wyoming USA 2023 in an extraordinary triumph of talent, poise, and military service. The historic victory unfolded on May 13, 2023, at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Center Theater in Gillette, leaving an indelible mark on the pageant's legacy. (Courtesy photo by Miss Wyoming USA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 18:57 Photo ID: 7813565 VIRIN: 220513-Z-A3613-0003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.72 MB Location: WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.