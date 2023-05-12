Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Military Service to the Crown: Soldier Named Miss Wyoming USA 2023

    WY, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Sergeant Rebecca Bridger, a member of the Wyoming Army National Guard's 67th Army Band, captures the coveted title of Miss Wyoming USA 2023 in an extraordinary triumph of talent, poise, and military service. The historic victory unfolded on May 13, 2023, at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Center Theater in Gillette, leaving an indelible mark on the pageant's legacy. (Courtesy photo by Miss Wyoming USA)

