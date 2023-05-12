Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Post Exercise wraps up for 38th Infantry Division [Image 2 of 3]

    Command Post Exercise wraps up for 38th Infantry Division

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erin Bossen 

    38th Infantry Division

    Maj. Preston Ray, Indiana National Guard, 38th Infantry Division engineer officer, prepares equipment returning to Indianapolis following a command post exercise, the military’s training to keep battle staff ready, agile and lethal at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 22, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 7813525
    VIRIN: 230522-A-UG863-318
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Post Exercise wraps up for 38th Infantry Division [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Erin Bossen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Post Exercise wraps up for 38th Infantry Division
    Command Post Exercise wraps up for 38th Infantry Division
    Command Post Exercise wraps up for 38th Infantry Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Camp Atterbury

    TAGS

    Cyclone
    warfighter
    38ID
    38th Infantry Division
    Command Post Excercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT