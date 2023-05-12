Spc. Aidan Flynn, Indiana National Guard, 38th Infantry Division signal support system specialist, puts computer equipment away May 22, 2023, following a command post exercise, the military’s training to keep battle staff ready, agile and lethal at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7813528
|VIRIN:
|230522-A-UG863-471
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Post Exercise wraps up for 38th Infantry Division [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Erin Bossen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT