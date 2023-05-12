Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan [Image 12 of 12]

    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan

    JAPAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Basic Brian Sullivan and Master Sgt. David Paquet, heating, ventilation, air conditioning specialists with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, review how to the remove coating from tubing while preparing to install a new heating unit May 9, 2023 at the Draughon Bombing Range, Misawa Air Base, Japan. The Airmen received hands-on experience during each step of removing a faulty mini-split heating unit and leveraged multi-layered training for trainers and trainees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 17:18
    Photo ID: 7813509
    VIRIN: 230509-Z-TW741-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan
    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    157th Civil Engineer Squadron Supports PACAF in Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HVAC
    Air National Guard
    Civil Engineer
    Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning Refrigeration (HVAC R)
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT