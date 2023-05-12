Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan [Image 10 of 12]

    157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan

    JAPAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Carson Lustenberger, an electrical power production specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, secures the aircraft arresting system to the runway May 10, 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The team was able to gain hands-on experience and training with a system they do not have a their home station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    This work, 157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    157th Civil Engineer Squadron Supports PACAF in Japan

