Staff Sgt. Carson Lustenberger, an electrical power production specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, secures the aircraft arresting system to the runway May 10, 2023 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The team was able to gain hands-on experience and training with a system they do not have a their home station. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 17:18
|Photo ID:
|7813499
|VIRIN:
|230510-Z-TW741-1035
|Resolution:
|4725x3780
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
157th Civil Engineer Squadron Supports PACAF in Japan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT