Tech. Sgt. Kyle Godfrery, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, guides the tubing into a new heating unit May 9, 2023 at the Draughon Bombing Range, Misawa Air Base, Japan. The engineers executed more than 4,000 hours of training and over 800 tasks in two weeks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 17:18 Photo ID: 7813500 VIRIN: 230509-Z-TW741-1062 Resolution: 3894x4867 Size: 0 B Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.