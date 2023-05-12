157th CES Supports PACAF in Japan

Tech. Sgt. Kyle Godfrery, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, guides the tubing into a new heating unit May 9, 2023 at the Draughon Bombing Range, Misawa Air Base, Japan. The engineers executed more than 4,000 hours of training and over 800 tasks in two weeks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
157th Civil Engineer Squadron Supports PACAF in Japan
