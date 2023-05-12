Lt. Col. Andrew Marsh (right) gives a gift to Col. Moon (left) during the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division’s change of command ceremony, May 23, 2023, Fort Stewart, Georgia. Lt. Col. Andrew Marsh relinquished command of the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment 1st Brigade Armored Brigade Combat Team to Lt. Col. Michael Hefti.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 14:20 Photo ID: 7812877 VIRIN: 230523-A-SK883-645 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.04 MB Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.