Lt. Col. Andrew Marsh gives a speech during the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division’s change of command ceremony, May 23, 2023, Fort Stewart, Georgia. Lt. Col. Michael Hefti gained command of 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment 1st Brigade Armored Brigade Combat Team.
This work, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
