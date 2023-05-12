Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Garrett 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Michael Hefti gives a speech during the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division’s change of command ceremony, May 23, 2023, Fort Stewart, Georgia. Lt. Col. Michael Hefti gained command of 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment 1st Brigade Armored Brigade Combat Team.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 14:20
    Photo ID: 7812871
    VIRIN: 230523-A-SK883-930
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    3ID
    Change of Command
    Army
    1ABCT

