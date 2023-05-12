The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held the annual Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden rededication ceremony to reconnect with the battalion's Gold Star Families and honor the memory of Soldiers who fought their final battle at the SRU. While the goal at the SRU is to support the recovery of wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and return them to the fight, the unit also supports palliative care and family assistance for Soldiers with a terminal diagnosis. Learn more about the Army Recovery Care Program at https://www.arcp.army.mil/

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 12:52 Photo ID: 7812680 VIRIN: 230522-D-DQ133-010 Resolution: 5873x3915 Size: 6.47 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell SRU hosts Annual Rededication Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.