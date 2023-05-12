Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell SRU hosts Annual Rededication Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Fort Campbell SRU hosts Annual Rededication Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held the annual Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden rededication ceremony to reconnect with the battalion's Gold Star Families and honor the memory of Soldiers who fought their final battle at the SRU. While the goal at the SRU is to support the recovery of wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and return them to the fight, the unit also supports palliative care and family assistance for Soldiers with a terminal diagnosis. Learn more about the Army Recovery Care Program at https://www.arcp.army.mil/

