Fort Campbell SRU Honor their Fallen in Memorial Garden Rededication

The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit held the annual Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden rededication ceremony to reconnect with the battalion's Gold Star Families and honor the memory of Soldiers who fought their final battle at the SRU. While the goal at the SRU is to support the recovery of wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and return them to the fight, the unit also supports palliative care and family assistance for Soldiers with a terminal diagnosis.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Soldier Recovery Unit is hosting an Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden rededication ceremony outside the SRU barracks at 1 p.m. May 22.



The memorial garden honors the 50 SRU Soldiers who’ve died while stationed with the unit since 2009. The garden, located on the SRU grounds, affords surviving family members, Soldiers, and civilians a dedicated space to reflect, and also supports their spiritual and emotional growth.



SRU Chaplain, Capt. Fortune Aisabokhae, comments on the significance of the memorial garden.



“It fosters a sense of community and unity in remembering and honoring the service and sacrifice of those no longer with us,” said Aisabokhae.



Once a year, the SRU invites the fallen Soldiers’ family members and SRU community partners to rededicate the garden in remembrance of these Soldiers, their families, and their peers.



“Honoring the fallen helps some of the surviving family members and their children experience the tradition of keeping the memory of those who’ve passed alive,” added Aisabokhae. “We have to keep doing things like this to get better and push the limits of our standard.”



During this year’s ceremony, members of the SRU cadre, civilian staff, and Soldiers plan to place a rose on the memorial plaque in honor of the remembered Soldiers.



There is also a dedicated memorial wall located inside the company SRU headquarters that includes a display of the names of the memorialized Soldiers, a book containing their biographies, and a slideshow of their photos shared on a television mounted above the memorial.



This rededication ceremony takes place during Fort Campbell’s Week of the Eagles, honoring the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Soldiers of the SRU. It serves as tribute to both veterans and current Soldiers of the division and SRU.



The Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden was first dedicated Sept. 14, 2017, and is maintained and updated throughout the year by SRU Soldiers and staff, the unit’s ministry team, and SRU community partners.



