171st Fire Summer Camp

Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Fire and Emergency Services Flight, 171st Air Refueling Wing spray water through the bumper turret of an aircraft rescue and fire fighting apparatus at an aircraft fire simulator during an ARFF training evolution at the Pittsburgh International Airport Fire Department training site, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania May 16, 2023. Air Force firefighters are required to perform ARFF training once a year to maintain their certifications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

