    171st Fire Summer Camp [Image 3 of 6]

    171st Fire Summer Camp

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A guardsman assigned to the 171st Fire and Emergency Services Flight, 171st Air Refueling Wing watches a smokey doorway from the bottom of a staircase while his team performs interior fire attack operations during a training evolution at the Allegheny County Fire Academy, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania May 16, 2023. Air Force firefighters are required to perform live fire training once a year to maintain their certifications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

