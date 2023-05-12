171st Fire Summer Camp

Two guardsmen assigned to the 171st Fire and Emergency Services Flight, 171st Air Refueling Wing are engulfed in a flashover during interior fire attack operations during a training evolution at the Allegheny County Fire Academy, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania May 16, 2023. Air Force firefighters are required to perform live fire training once a year to maintain their certifications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
