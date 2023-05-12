The multinational commander, task group (CTG) integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) staff, including U.S. Navy Capt. Jon Lipps, center, and Royal Canadian Navy personnel, is embarked aboard exercise flagship Spanish Navy Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate ESPS Blas De Lezo (F 103) for exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 23, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 05:47 Photo ID: 7811880 VIRIN: 230523-N-NO901-1002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 324.82 KB Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational staff commands exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.