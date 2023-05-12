Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational staff commands exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Multinational staff commands exercise Formidable Shield 2023

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.23.2023

    The multinational commander, task group (CTG) integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) staff, including U.S. Navy Capt. Jon Lipps, center, and Royal Canadian Navy personnel, is embarked aboard exercise flagship Spanish Navy Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate ESPS Blas De Lezo (F 103) for exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 23, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Multinational staff commands exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercises

    TAGS

    NATO
    interoperability
    live-fire
    Royal Canadian Navy
    Formidable Shield 2023
    ESPS Blas De Lezo

