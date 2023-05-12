Multinational staff commands exercise Formidable Shield 2023

The multinational commander, task group (CTG) integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) staff, including Royal Canadian Navy personnel, is embarked aboard exercise flagship Spanish Navy Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate ESPS Blas De Lezo (F 103) for exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 23, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

