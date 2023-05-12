Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational staff commands exercise Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Multinational staff commands exercise Formidable Shield 2023

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Tyler Barker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The multinational commander, task group (CTG) integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) staff, including Royal Canadian Navy personnel, is embarked aboard exercise flagship Spanish Navy Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate ESPS Blas De Lezo (F 103) for exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 23, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battlespaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023
    Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Exercises

    TAGS

    NATO
    interoperability
    live-fire
    Royal Canadian Navy
    Formidable Shield 2023
    ESPS Blas De Lezo

