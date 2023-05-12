Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust

U.S. Air Force Capt. Phillip O’Neill, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, gives a speech during Osan Air Base’s Holocaust Remembrance Week closing ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2023. Osan hosted HRW to honor the fallen and survivors of the Holocaust with various events like: biography and memoirs, candlelight vigil, a 5K run and an art contest. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
