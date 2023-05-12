Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust [Image 5 of 5]

    Honoring fallen, survivors of Holocaust

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Phillip O’Neill, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, gives a speech during Osan Air Base’s Holocaust Remembrance Week closing ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2023. Osan hosted HRW to honor the fallen and survivors of the Holocaust with various events like: biography and memoirs, candlelight vigil, a 5K run and an art contest. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 03:57
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    remembrance
    honor
    holocaust

